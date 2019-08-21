Home

Willard "Willie" HANDEGARD


1934 - 2019
Willard "Willie" HANDEGARD Obituary
Age 85, of Woodbury Passed away on Sunday, August 18, 2019. Finally at peace after a long battle with Dementia/Lewy Body. Preceded in death by parents, Gilbert & Hilda; brothers, Morris, Wallace, and Harvey; sister, Vivian Arneson. Willie retired from MN/DOT after 42 years (1952-1994). In 1958 he became a survey crew chief and began work on the first section of I-94 in Moorhead, MN. He retired from the Utilities Department in St. Paul. Member of Fraternal Order of Eagles since 1967. Served as president from 1973-74 in Detroit Lakes, MN. Willie enjoyed his woodworking, traveling, and a good joke. Willie is survived by his wife of 30 years, Lorna; children, Roger (Tami), Kim (Jeff Mellang) Dobberstein, Terrie (Jeff) Hanson, Monica (Darren) Djernes, Susan Holmer; Lorna's children, Lynn (Chuck) Cunnien, Michael Baglio, Gregory (Molly) Baglio, Lisa (Robin) Lipinski; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Elyda Handegard; many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Memorial Service Friday, August 23rd at 11 AM with visitation one hour prior at Wulff Woodbury Funeral Home, 2195 Woodlane Dr, Woodbury. Interment Union Cemetery. Special thank you to HeathEast Hospice and Woodbury Senior Living Estates for their loving care of Willie and his family. Wulff Woodbury 651-738-9615 WulffWoodburyFuneralHome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 21, 2019
