Age 94 Passed away peacefully, surrounded by family at home in Eagan on August 7, 2020. He was preceded in death by his beloved grandson, Max Anderson. He is survived by Shirley, his wife of 71 years; daughters Pamela, Diane (Jeff) Anderson, Nancy (Dan) Boos and Lizabeth (Al Johnson); son Mitch (Lisa); grandchildren Jake (Amber) Zerin, Alesia Converse, Abby Boos, Alec Wilson, Sasha (Alex) Bowes, Carly Boos, Georgie (Sam Anderson) Anderson, Ben Johnson, Olivia Wilson, Sam (Molly Botsford) Johnson, Maddy Johnson, Sam Converse and Louie Boos; great grand children Izaiah and Zoey Zerin; and brother Ron Converse. Willard grew up in White Bear Lake where he met his wife Shirley. After graduation from White Bear Lake High School, where he was an accomplished athlete, he enlisted in the Navy and served as a signalman aboard the U.S.S. Garrard during WWII. After the war, he attended the U of M and courted Shirley, who he married in 1949. During his time at the U of M law school, Willard was invited to join its law review and graduated magna cum laude in 1952. Willard had a true love for the law and was lucky enough to make this passion his life's work. He was a highly respected attorney and practiced law in St. Paul for over 50 years. He had a wonderful sense of humor and enjoyed a good joke. He loved to play bridge and make daily trips to the library where he read three papers - even at the age of 94. He was an avid golfer and a longtime member of Southview Country Club. He also loved to fish and hunt, especially with his beloved lab Bear at his side. Willard appreciated classical music, particularly Beethoven, and was a supporter of the St. Paul Chamber and Minnesota Orchestras. But most of all, he was devoted to his family. He loved spending time with them at the family lake cabin in Nisswa, Minnesota. He taught his children to snow ski and was a man ahead of his time, giving Mom a break and taking them on ski trips to Lutsen and the Upper Peninsula. He also enjoyed many fishing trips with son Mitch and other family and friends to Canada and points north. Although he adored his children, his truest devotion was for his beloved wife Shirley. He will be dearly missed and forever remembered. Due to COVID 19 no services are scheduled at this time. Memorials preferred to: Tiny Homes, Faith Lutheran Church, 886 North Shore Drive, Forest Lake, Minnesota 55025 (building tiny homes for homeless veterans).









