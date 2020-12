Age 93 Passed away peacefully at home on December 1, 2020 due to heart complications. He was a loving, caring man and will surely be missed. He is preceded in death by his wife, Ruby and eldest daughter, Cheryl. He is survived by daughters, Teresa, Deborah (husband Gerald), Lisa (husband Jason); grandson, Joseph; sisters, Linda and Sharron. No funeral service will take place. Willard will be cremated and buried at Fort Snelling National Cemetery.