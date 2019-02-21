|
Age 78 of Elbow Lake, MN Died Sunday, February 17, 2019 at the Evansville Care Campus, Evansville, MN. Willard Joseph Richter was born October 16, 1940 in New Ulm, Minnesota to Raymond and Augusta (Marquardt) Richter. He grew up and attended grade school at St. Stanislaus in St. Paul. He graduated from South St. Paul High School in 1958. He enlisted in the U.S. Navy on July 1, 1958 and served on the USS Coral Sea. He was honorably discharged on October 17, 1961. In June 1963 he was united in marriage to Nancy Hansen. To this union, four children were born. On January 22, 1971, he was united in marriage to Marlene Frederick. The couple recently celebrated their 48th year of marriage. Skip is survived by his wife, Marlene of Elbow Lake; children Jeff Richter, Michele (Dave) Lorence, Kris (Paul) Young, Deb (Tom) DuLyn, Sarah Richter and Amy Richter; 10 grandchildren, Josh, Vanessa, Aaron, Emily, Jacob, Sam, Bella, Kaitlin, Max and Adrian; and 2 great-grand-children. He is preceded in death by his parents; one daughter, Elizabeth Lynn, and his best friend, Harry Tuthill. Burial: 1:30 PM, Monday, February 25, 2019 at Fort Snelling National Cemetery, St. Paul, MN. Celebration of Life Service: 2:30 PM, Monday, February 25 at The Household of Faith Church located at 1090 Chicago Avenue, St. Paul Park, MN. Please join the family for refreshments and fellowship at 4:00 PM at Concord Lanes, located at 365 N Concord Exchange, South St. Paul, MN. Arrangements by Erickson-Smith Funeral Home-Elbow Lake www.EricksonSmithFH.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 21, 2019