William A. "Bill" HULT
Age 82 Passed away June 2, 2020 Preceded in death by brothers Robert (Bob, his dear twin) and Richard (Dick) and sister Mary Jean Montzka. Survived by wife Jane, brother Don, daughter Lisa Hamburger, sons Michael (Ellen) and Jason (Shelly), and six grandchildren. Bill, a longtime member of First Covenant Church St. Paul, was a dedicated Oltman Jr. High math teacher and an avid fisherman, golfer, and former hockey player for the Johnson Governors. Private burial service to be held at Union Cemetery. A public celebration of life to be announced and held at a future date. Memorials preferred to First Covenant Church of St. Paul or the Alzheimer's Association, Minnesota-North Dakota Chapter.




Published in Pioneer Press on Jun. 7, 2020.
