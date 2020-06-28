Age 71 Born October 27, 1948, died June 24, 2020 at home. William is survived by his loving wife, Debbie of 48 years, children, Jaret (Emily) Ethridge, Hillary (Michael) Riedel, grand children, Liam Ethridge, Cecilia Ethridge, Alice Riedel and Baby Riedel #2, and lastly his beloved dog Brandy. He was preceded in death by his parents Arthur (Helen) Ethridge. He enjoyed listening to music, traveling with Debbie, walking Brandy, and spending time with his grandchildren. William enlisted in the U. S. Marine Corps and served from 1967 to 1971. During his time in service he earned the rank of Corporal as an Aircraft Electrical Systems Technician, and was twice awarded the Good Conduct Medal. He also served in the Vietnam War at Chu Lai Air Base from 1969 to 1970. A family viewing was held on Saturday morning at the Cremation Society of Minnesota in St. Paul. A formal burial with military honors will be held at a later date.









