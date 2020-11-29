1/1
William B. MARLOW
Entered eternal life, bravely, on Nov. 25, 2020, surrounded by family. His awe inspiring children, Billy, Karlie, Ben and Joe were strong, kind, loving, and present for a journey they did not want to go on. Bill loved them more than anything and was the best dad. Preceded in death by his father Bill, and survived by his mother Alice, siblings Jackie (John) Tellin, David (Jeanne), Lisa (Ron) Sweeny and many nieces and nephews. Special thank you to his "Band of Brothers" and Kelly Marlow, mother of his children, for their tireless, round-the-clock care for Bill in his home, Target Flight Services for 26 years of adventures, and the many, many people for their random acts of kindness, we are humbled to have them in our lives. Bill was the longest active Citation X pilot in the world! He loved motorcycles, golfing, hunting, Lake Vermilion, black labs, Schmidt beer, Friday Night Lights, and his Big Green Egg. Mass of Christian Burial 10:30am Thursday December 3rd, at St John Vianney Catholic Church, 840 19th Ave. No., SSP. Due to Covid 19 limits, only extended family will be allowed in church. Friends may watch the Mass via live stream on the St. John Vianney Church Facebook page and they are invited to the graveside committal, 12:00 Noon Thursday, at Oak Hill Cemetery SSP. In lieu of flowers memorials preferred to the South St Paul Open. Once a Packer, always a Packer!





Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 29, 2020.
