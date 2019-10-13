|
|
Born October 20, 2041; Died March 22, 2019. Grew up in Detroit Lakes, MN. Joined the Navy and served on a airplane carrier in the Pacific Ocean. After his Navy career, returned to MN and worked for Unisys and lived in Forest Lake. Upon retirement, moved to Alaska where he enjoyed fishing, hunting and the beauty of nature. When his health declined he moved to Naples, FL. In spite of his disabilities he continued to maintain a wonderful sense of humor, always generous and interested in his family. He became a loyal member of St. Peter's Parish in FL. He was a loving father to his daughter, Mary Baber Madsen, a loving brother to Sandy Pew and Sharon Abbott, a loving uncle to many nieces and nephews. Memorial Mass to be held at 11am Friday, October 18, 2019 at Church of St. Peter, (1250 S. Shore Dr., Forest Lake) with a visitation one hour prior to services at the church.
Published in Pioneer Press from Oct. 13 to Oct. 17, 2019