Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wulff Funeral Home
1485 White Bear Ave
St Paul, MN 55106
(651) 776-1555
For more information about
William BAKEWELL
View Funeral Home Obituary
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Wulff Funeral Home
1485 White Bear Ave
St Paul, MN 55106
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for William BAKEWELL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William "Bill" BAKEWELL


1952 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
William "Bill" BAKEWELL Obituary
Age 67, of St. Paul Passed away on Thursday, February 14, 2019 after a long battle with cancer. Graduated from Mechanic Arts High School, 1970. Worked at Whirlpool for 11 years; Gross Given Manufacturing Co. for 23 years. Preceded in death by parents Joseph and Viola; and brother, Michael. Survived by wife, Debbie; children, Missy (Yvonne) & Bobby (Chad); 8 grandchildren; 9 great grandchildren; sisters, Bea & Kathy; brother, Tom; foster mom, LaDonna; and many nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held at 11am on Saturday, February 23rd at Wulff Funeral Home (1485 White Bear Ave., St. Paul). Visitation one hour prior. Burial at Union Cemetery. WULFF 651-776-1555 www.WulffFuneralHome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wulff Funeral Home
Download Now