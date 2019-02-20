|
|
Age 67, of St. Paul Passed away on Thursday, February 14, 2019 after a long battle with cancer. Graduated from Mechanic Arts High School, 1970. Worked at Whirlpool for 11 years; Gross Given Manufacturing Co. for 23 years. Preceded in death by parents Joseph and Viola; and brother, Michael. Survived by wife, Debbie; children, Missy (Yvonne) & Bobby (Chad); 8 grandchildren; 9 great grandchildren; sisters, Bea & Kathy; brother, Tom; foster mom, LaDonna; and many nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held at 11am on Saturday, February 23rd at Wulff Funeral Home (1485 White Bear Ave., St. Paul). Visitation one hour prior. Burial at Union Cemetery. WULFF 651-776-1555 www.WulffFuneralHome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 20, 2019