Age 85, of Woodbury Passed away peacefully on July 8th, in his home with his loving wife. He is preceded in death by his daughter, Margie. William is survived by his wife of 30 years, Sandra; children Terry (Lisa), Joel, Ben and Chris; 6 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. William loved to golf, travel, and enjoy sports. He was a teacher at Central High School for 13 years. Private services will be held in Woodbury. Wulff Woodbury Funeral Home 651-738-9615 WulffWoodburyFuneralHome.com