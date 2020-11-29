passed away November 22nd at age 79, after short battle with Pancreatic cancer. Bill has been an iconic fixture in the West 7th area his entire life; some would say a local legend as owner/ operator of Wild Bill's Cycle. Bill's love for motorcycles is only precedented by his love for his family. Survived by the love of his life, Carol Wellhoff, daughter Shanie Berry (Ron Flood) and his granddaughter Megan Malone. His "girls" were his life and he always said he felt he had won the lottery. He was a proud Veteran of the United States Army, 82nd Airborne Division and could always be seen wearing his Airborne hat and paratrooper wings. In lieu of services, the family hopes you will dig out your Wild Bill's Cycle memorabilia and raise your glass in his memory. Bill's favorite quote was "Life's a test and then ya die". A memorial event is being considered at a later date in his honor.