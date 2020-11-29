1/1
William "Wild Bill" BERRY Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
passed away November 22nd at age 79, after short battle with Pancreatic cancer. Bill has been an iconic fixture in the West 7th area his entire life; some would say a local legend as owner/ operator of Wild Bill's Cycle. Bill's love for motorcycles is only precedented by his love for his family. Survived by the love of his life, Carol Wellhoff, daughter Shanie Berry (Ron Flood) and his granddaughter Megan Malone. His "girls" were his life and he always said he felt he had won the lottery. He was a proud Veteran of the United States Army, 82nd Airborne Division and could always be seen wearing his Airborne hat and paratrooper wings. In lieu of services, the family hopes you will dig out your Wild Bill's Cycle memorabilia and raise your glass in his memory. Bill's favorite quote was "Life's a test and then ya die". A memorial event is being considered at a later date in his honor.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kessler & Maguire Funeral Home
640 West Seventh Street
St. Paul, MN 55102
(651) 224-2341
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by St Paul Pioneer Press

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved