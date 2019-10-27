|
Age 85 Formerly of Roseville, MN and Circle Pines, MN Preceded in death by parents Mary Neste Bonesho and William Mott Bonesho, Sr. Bill is survived by his wife of 62 years and life-long love, Carole Bonesho; daughter Mary Jo Johnson (Craig); son Steve Bonesho (Kris); grandchildren Carl (Kasey) Johnson, Christiana Johnson, Cailyn Johnson, Gracia Bonesho, Annalise Bonesho; sister Janet DeJung; brother Francis "Butch" (Sharon) Bonesho; sister-in-law Ruth Strommen; nephews Bill DeJung, Jerry DeJung, Vern Capelle, Steve Strommen; and niece Kris Strommen. Bill was born in Eau Claire, WI in 1934 and moved to Springbrook, WI in 1942. As a boy, Bill developed a love of the outdoors. Fishing and hunting along the Namekagan River. A 1952 graduate of Spooner High School, Bill married his high school sweetheart, Carole Strommen in 1957. Stationed in San Diego, Bill served 4 years as a submariner in the US Navy (USS Rasher). A graduate of UW Eau Claire, Bill taught and coached in Wisconsin Rapids, WI before moving to Roseville, MN in 1965. Employed through the years by Honeywell, Graco, The Energy Shed and Alliant Tech Systems. Bill was an eager and active volunteer and coach in a variety of youth programs in the Roseville area. Retiring in 1996, Bill and Carole spent 7 wonderful winters entertaining friends and family in Tucson, AZ. As grandparents, Bill and Carole spent countless hours lovingly watching their grandchildren's ice-skating, hockey, soccer, theater productions, and music recitals. A celebration of life honoring Bill will be held at noon on Saturday, October 16th at Our Saviors Lutheran Church in Circle Pines (visitation an hour prior to service). In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to: Living Joy Lutheran Church, Prior Lake, MN or Our Saviors Lutheran Church in Circle Pines, MN.
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 27, 2019