Passed away on April 19, 2019. Preceded in death by beloved sister, Ann "Binkie" Page. Survived by wife of 60 years, Eileen; children, Timothy (Gennene) and Virginia (Tom); grandchildren, Joe and Chloe; cousins, Scott (Chris) Greene and Minna Greene; niece and nephews Ann, Rusty and Pete; Eileen's brothers, their families and many friends. Brad was born May 12, 1930 in Evanston, IL to Dorothy May and William Elliott Johnson. He told many stories of a happy childhood in Evanston. He received a Bachelor's Degree in Economics from Lawrence and then joined the Army during the Korean War. He was stationed in Japan where he fell in love with electronics. On returning to the U.S. he started working as a technician at Univac in Minnesota where he fell in love with and married Eileen Anderson. Brad returned to school earning a degree in Electrical Engineering from Northwestern in Evanston. The couple moved back to Minnesota and Brad worked again for Univac and then for Control Data. They bought a house in Richfield and lived there for over 50 years. Brad was passionate about traveling, biking, music, golf and old movies. He was full of jokes and stories and loved nothing better than to be with friends and family sharing them. Memorial Service Saturday, May 18, with visitation at 1:00 PM and service at 2:00 PM at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, 1390 Larpenteur Ave. E., St. Paul, 55109. Lunch following at Realife Cooperative of Phalen Village, 1355 Phalen Blvd., St. Paul 55106. Memorials to Friends of the Parks and Trails of St. Paul. Morris Nilsen Chapel 612-869-3226 www.morrisnilsen.com
Published in Pioneer Press on May 12, 2019