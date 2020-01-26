Home

Roberts Funeral Home
8108 Barbara Ave
Inver Grove Heights, MN 55077
(651) 455-2035
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
The Lost Spur Golf Course
2750 Sibley Memorial Hwy.
Eagan, MN
William "Bill" BRUBER

Age 55, of South St. Paul Passed away from complications of Berger's disease on January 21, 2020. Preceded in death by mother, Rose Bruber. Beloved son of Gerald Bruber. Lovingly remembered by his daughters, Cassandra (Jerry) Weineck & Sarah Bruber; grandchildren, Lydia, Wyatt, and Luna, whom he loved whole heartedly. Survived by siblings, Aaron Bruber & Erika (Robert) Ryan; niece, Ilyssa (Jeff) Skallerup; nephew, Michael Ryan; great nieces & nephews, friends and relatives. Bill will be greatly missed and always remembered. At Bill's request, his body was donated to the University of MN for the advancement of science. Honoring Bill's wishes we will be hosting a gathering to celebrate his life with appetizers and ice cream social on February 9, 2020 from 1:00-3:00 p.m. at The Lost Spur Golf Course, 2750 Sibley Memorial Hwy., Eagan, MN. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to the South St. Paul Education Foundation. www.robertfuneralandcremation.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Jan. 26, 2020
