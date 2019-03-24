|
|
Age 93 Bill was an avid bowler, rock hunter, jewelry maker and lifelong resident of Birchwood, MN. He was met in Heaven by his parents, William and Cyllene, on St. Patrick's Day. He will be deeply missed by his wife Mary, daughter Debra, sons Steven (Lauri), Kevin, James and Richard; grandchildren Sonya Cicchese (Sam), Jacob, Jaime (Greg Clarke), Joseph and Tyler; sister Ruth Carlson, brother Dean (Jeanette) and many extended family members and friends. A private burial will be held at a later date. Bowl on, Bill!
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 24, 2019