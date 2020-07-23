HALEK William C. "Bill" Reg. # 22453 Passed away July 13, 2020 He was a member of Local 34 for 65 years. Visitation is Friday 7/24, 4-8pm at Washburn-McReavy Glen Haven Chapel, 5125 W Broadway Ave, Crystal, MN. Mass of Christian Burial Saturday 7/25 at 11am at the Church of St. Anne, 200 Hamel Rd., Hamel. Social distancing and masks will be required. Mass will be live streamed at saintannehamel.org
and will be available for 48 hours following Mass. www.Washburn-McReavy.com
Glen Haven Chapel 763-533-8643