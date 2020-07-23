1/
William C. "Bill" HALEK
HALEK William C. "Bill" Reg. # 22453 Passed away July 13, 2020 He was a member of Local 34 for 65 years. Visitation is Friday 7/24, 4-8pm at Washburn-McReavy Glen Haven Chapel, 5125 W Broadway Ave, Crystal, MN. Mass of Christian Burial Saturday 7/25 at 11am at the Church of St. Anne, 200 Hamel Rd., Hamel. Social distancing and masks will be required. Mass will be live streamed at saintannehamel.org and will be available for 48 hours following Mass. www.Washburn-McReavy.com Glen Haven Chapel 763-533-8643




Published in Pioneer Press on Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Washburn-McReavy Glen Haven Chapel
JUL
25
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Church of St. Anne
Funeral services provided by
Washburn-McReavy Glen Haven Chapel
5125 West Broadway
Crystal, MN 55429
(763) 533-8643
