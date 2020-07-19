Beloved Husband, Dad, Grandpa & Great Grandpa Passed away on July 14, 2020 at the age of 80 years, after a long struggle with PSP. Preceded in death by parents Bud & Lena Hoppe; siblings Gary Hoppe, Doug Hoppe and Colleen Perrizo. Survived by wife of 58 years, Sally (nee Weber); children Cheri Johnson (Mike), Greg Hoppe and Lisa Hoppe-Noye (Mike); grandchildren Amanda, Kayla, Alyssa & Brittany; great grandchildren Kaeden & Carter. Retired pressman of 40 years in the printing business. An avid fisherman, outdoorsman & devoted fan of Hill Murray Pioneers. Loved coaching kids at Frost Lake playground and Presentation School. Great cheerleader of his children's and grandchildren's activities. A man of all trades, always willing to give a helping hand. Loved by many and will be missed by all. Memorial Mass Tuesday, July 21st at 11:00 am at PRESENTATION OF THE BLESSED VIRGIN MARY, 1725 Kennard Street, Maplwood (Face covering is recommended). Visitation Monday, July 20th from 4:00pm-7:00pm at MUELLER MEMORIAL, 835 Johnson Parkway (Face covering is required). Interment Elmhurst Cemetery. Memorials preferred to Park Nicollet Foundation, 6701 Country Club Drive, Golden Valley, MN 55427.