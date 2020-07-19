1/1
William C. "Bill" HOPPE
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Beloved Husband, Dad, Grandpa & Great Grandpa Passed away on July 14, 2020 at the age of 80 years, after a long struggle with PSP. Preceded in death by parents Bud & Lena Hoppe; siblings Gary Hoppe, Doug Hoppe and Colleen Perrizo. Survived by wife of 58 years, Sally (nee Weber); children Cheri Johnson (Mike), Greg Hoppe and Lisa Hoppe-Noye (Mike); grandchildren Amanda, Kayla, Alyssa & Brittany; great grandchildren Kaeden & Carter. Retired pressman of 40 years in the printing business. An avid fisherman, outdoorsman & devoted fan of Hill Murray Pioneers. Loved coaching kids at Frost Lake playground and Presentation School. Great cheerleader of his children's and grandchildren's activities. A man of all trades, always willing to give a helping hand. Loved by many and will be missed by all. Memorial Mass Tuesday, July 21st at 11:00 am at PRESENTATION OF THE BLESSED VIRGIN MARY, 1725 Kennard Street, Maplwood (Face covering is recommended). Visitation Monday, July 20th from 4:00pm-7:00pm at MUELLER MEMORIAL, 835 Johnson Parkway (Face covering is required). Interment Elmhurst Cemetery. Memorials preferred to Park Nicollet Foundation, 6701 Country Club Drive, Golden Valley, MN 55427.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
20
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Mueller Memorial Funeral and Cremation Services
Send Flowers
JUL
21
Memorial Mass
11:00 AM
PRESENTATION OF THE BLESSED VIRGIN MARY
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Mueller Memorial Funeral and Cremation Services
835 Johnson Parkway
St. Paul, MN 55106
651-774-9797
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by St Paul Pioneer Press

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved