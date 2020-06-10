Age 84, of Hudson, WI Superintendent and Professor Passed away unexpectedly at his home on June 7, 2020. Bill was born Jan. 11, 1936 in Superior, WI. He received his undergraduate degree at the University of Wisconsin Superior, and earned his Ph.D from the University of Wisconsin Madison. He was a teacher, professor, as well as superintendent for Hudson School District. Bill was also a professor at UW River Falls and St. Mary's University. In his younger days Bill was a radio DJ and sports announcer. He was also a Past Master Mason and Shriner for over 45 years. Bill is survived by wife, Marianne; daughters Bridget (Shane Pruitt) Kelly and Kristina (Bradford) Grisi; brother-in-law Dave (LuLu) Wittwer, and many nieces, nephews and friends. A family service will take place Fri. June 12. A gathering of family and friends (Respecting social distancing and encouraging masks) will be 2-4 pm Fri., June 12 at The O'Connell Family Funeral Home, 520 11th Street, Hudson WI. 54016.