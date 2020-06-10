Dr. William C. "Bill" KELLY
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Age 84, of Hudson, WI Superintendent and Professor Passed away unexpectedly at his home on June 7, 2020. Bill was born Jan. 11, 1936 in Superior, WI. He received his undergraduate degree at the University of Wisconsin Superior, and earned his Ph.D from the University of Wisconsin Madison. He was a teacher, professor, as well as superintendent for Hudson School District. Bill was also a professor at UW River Falls and St. Mary's University. In his younger days Bill was a radio DJ and sports announcer. He was also a Past Master Mason and Shriner for over 45 years. Bill is survived by wife, Marianne; daughters Bridget (Shane Pruitt) Kelly and Kristina (Bradford) Grisi; brother-in-law Dave (LuLu) Wittwer, and many nieces, nephews and friends. A family service will take place Fri. June 12. A gathering of family and friends (Respecting social distancing and encouraging masks) will be 2-4 pm Fri., June 12 at The O'Connell Family Funeral Home, 520 11th Street, Hudson WI. 54016.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
12
Memorial Gathering
02:00 - 04:00 PM
O'Connell Family Funeral Homes
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
O'Connell Family Funeral Homes
520 11th Street South
Hudson, WI 54016-2149
(715) 386-3725
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved