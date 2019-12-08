|
Age 74 Of Saint Paul, Minnesota Bill was born on April 10, 1945 to Ruth and Al Johnson in Saint Paul, Minnesota and passed away suddenly, November 28, 2019. He is preceded in death by his parents, Ruth C. (Elmquist) and Albert W. Johnson, aunts Louise (Johnson) Bowman, Florence (Johnson) Christensen, Helen (Elmquist) Nietge, Louise Elmquist, uncles Robert Johnson and Carl Johnson. He is survived by his sister, Beverly Addicks, children Melissa Carriejean Joyce (Steve), son Brian Eric Johnson, granddaughter, Karah Margaret Joyce ( Weston Hullander), niece Jennifer (Addicks) Hanna, nephew Gregory Addicks, and many cousins, close friends and extended family. He will be especially missed for his amazing love and dedication to his children, granddaughter and longtime friends Mark Then, Rocky Pasch and Linda Phillips. Bill married Carol Fagerberg; their marriage didn't last but they lovingly continued to co-parent and always made their children their top priority. Bill was a devoted father, spending many years as a hockey dad with his son Brian, never missing a band concert or dance recital for his daughter Missy, being the cool dad who would always be available to drop off and pick up the kids from roller skating, along with a passel of their friends. He was so proud to see his beloved granddaughter Karah graduate from college. Bill graduated from Saint Paul Johnson High School and immediately enlisted into the United States Army, serving in Germany as an Artillery Sergeant. After his service, he trained as a bricklayer for several years, working on major construction projects throughout the Twin Cities. He then attended Saint Paul Vocational School and trained as a journeyman pipefitter, graduating top of his class. Bill became a lifetime member of Pipefitters Local 455. He was recently honored for his 45 years of membership. He was a long standing member of the North Saint Paul American Legion Post 39 and loved his country. Bill was an avid sportsman and continued his passion after his retirement. He loved fishing, as his vast taxidermy collection proved. Hunting was also a big part of his life and he was so proud of his elk hunt in Colorado. He spent many years at his place at Mille Lacs Lake and traveled often to Sturgis for the annual rally on his custom Harley Sportster. He was proud of his silver Corvette, which he said he was going to buy before he was too old to get in and out of it! A visitation will be held Thursday, December 12 from 6:00-8:00 pm at Wulff Funeral Home, 1485 White Bear Avenue, Saint Paul, MN Service Friday, December 13 at 10AM, Wulff Funeral Home with visitation one hour prior to service. Burial with military honors at Fort Snelling National Cemetery following service; luncheon immediately to follow. WULFF 651-776-1555 www.WulffFuneralHome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Dec. 8, 2019