Age 83, of White Bear Township, MN Passed away on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 surrounded by family and friends. Bill enjoyed fishing, travel, cribbage and photography. His sense of humor and smile will be missed and forever remembered. He is preceded in death by his parents Reuben and Adelaide; wife Sharalynne; brother Warren; and sister Judy Van Ranst. Bill is survived by spouse, Carol Bolte; sons, Darrin (Michelle) and Daryl (Rosemary); step-daughter, Rachel Bolte; grandchildren, Hallie, Ryan, Cole and Amaya; sister Audrey Harken; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Celebration of Life to be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, August 23rd in the chapel at Waverly Gardens, 5919 Centerville Rd., North Oaks, MN 55127. In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established by the family.
Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 18, 2019