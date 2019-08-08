|
|
Age 74, of Le Center Died on Tuesday, August 6, 2019, at his home, surrounded by his loving family. Visitation will be held Monday August 12 from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Le Center Funeral Home, with prayer service and sharing of memories at 3:30 PM. Funeral service will be held Tuesday August 13 at 10:00 AM, with visitation at 9:00 AM, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Le Center. William was born on July 16, 1945, in Washington, DC, to William C. Norris and Betty Jane (Malley) Norris. He grew up in St. Paul, graduated from St. Thomas Academy, and served in the U.S. Army. He received a degree from Michigan State and earned his law degree from Creighton University. He was an attorney for 25 years and operated various small businesses. He was an accomplished woodworker and was exceptionally well read in religion, philosophy, art, and many other fields. William is survived by his wife, Linda (Fredrickson) Norris, nine children, seven siblings, numerous grandchildren, and his corgi Buster. Arrangements with Le Center Funeral Home www.lecenterfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 8, 2019