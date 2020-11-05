Age 84, of Stillwater, MN Died October 31, 2020, at The Homeplace in Stanley, WI. Born March 20, 1936, to William and Rose Clayton. He served in the US Army. Bill retired from MN DOT after 20 years. He married Catherine (Fisher) Miller on September 19, 1992. He liked carpentry, boating and traveling to his FL winter home. Survivors include his wife, Catherine (Fisher) Miller; daughter, Christine (Dan); son, Bill John; granddaughter, Lilly; grandson, Greyson; step-son, Craig Miller; and 5 step-grandchildren, Jasmine, April, Sean, Allison, and James; and former first wife, Loreen Morrell. A graveside service will be held at 1:00 PM on Thursday, November 12, at St. Patrick's Catholic Cemetery, Eau Claire. We ask those in attendance to abide by Covid-19 guidelines by wearing a mask and social distancing. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to the Alzheimer's Association
or St. Joseph's Hospital, Chippewa Falls, WI. Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral Home, Eau Claire, WI, is assisting the family. To express online condolences please visit www.lenmarkfh.com
