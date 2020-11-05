1/1
William "Bill" CLAYTON
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Age 84, of Stillwater, MN Died October 31, 2020, at The Homeplace in Stanley, WI. Born March 20, 1936, to William and Rose Clayton. He served in the US Army. Bill retired from MN DOT after 20 years. He married Catherine (Fisher) Miller on September 19, 1992. He liked carpentry, boating and traveling to his FL winter home. Survivors include his wife, Catherine (Fisher) Miller; daughter, Christine (Dan); son, Bill John; granddaughter, Lilly; grandson, Greyson; step-son, Craig Miller; and 5 step-grandchildren, Jasmine, April, Sean, Allison, and James; and former first wife, Loreen Morrell. A graveside service will be held at 1:00 PM on Thursday, November 12, at St. Patrick's Catholic Cemetery, Eau Claire. We ask those in attendance to abide by Covid-19 guidelines by wearing a mask and social distancing. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to the Alzheimer's Association or St. Joseph's Hospital, Chippewa Falls, WI. Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral Home, Eau Claire, WI, is assisting the family. To express online condolences please visit www.lenmarkfh.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
12
Graveside service
01:00 PM
St. Patrick's Catholic Cemetery, Eau Claire
Send Flowers
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by St Paul Pioneer Press

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved