Age 88, of Hastings Passed Away July 21, 2019 Bill graduated from Hastings High School and UW River Falls. He served during the Korean War. He taught at Spring Valley, WI, and was a Principal at Isle and Rush City, MN. After retirement he worked part time at Koch Refinery. Bill was preceded in death by his parents, William and Helen; brothers Don & Richard "Feets" Collins; brother-in-law, Paul "Gus" Huberty. He is survived by sisters, Patricia Buska, Margaret Huberty; brother James (Faye) Collins; sisters- in-law, Kathy (Richard) Collins & Betty (Don) Collins; many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, July 27, 2019, at Starkson Family Life Celebration Chapel in Hastings, with Father Martin Siebenaler officiating. Interment, with Military Honors provided by the Lyle Russell VFW Post 1210, will be held at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish Cemetery. Family and friends are cordially invited to a visitation from 9:30 to 11:00 a.m. Saturday morning at the funeral home. No flowers please. Memorials preferred to , Hastings Family Service or the American Legion Post #47.
Published in Pioneer Press on July 24, 2019