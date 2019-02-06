|
|
Age 79, of Little Canada Died peacefully at his home surrounded by family on February 3, 2019. Survived by his loving wife Sharen; children Kathryn Mary (Mike Roscoe) Darling, Elizabeth Jacobson (Gary Jacobson) Darling, Andrew Delos (Angela) Darling and Emily Ann (David Turner) Darling; grandchildren Daniel, Meggan, Aaron, Allison, James, and Luke; sister Harriet (Bob) Collopy; brother David Darling. Attended University of Hawaii and finished with an economics degree from the U of M; Masters of Software Engineering from the University of St. Thomas. Bill and his family would like to thank his wonderful Allina Hospice Caregivers. Mass of Christian Burial 11 AM Friday, February 8th at the Church of Saint John the Evangelist, 380 E. Little Canada Rd., Little Canada. Visitation at St. John's on Friday one hour prior to Mass. Luncheon will follow Mass. Private burial at Acacia Park Cemetery. Memorials preferred to Church of St. John the Evangelist or the Church of St Louis King of France. Arr. ChapelFuneralProviders.com 651-224-8080
Published in Pioneer Press from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2019