|
|
Age 91, formerly of St Paul On February 25, 2019, the country lost another member of the Greatest Generation. William D. "Bill" Ivey passed away from natural causes. He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Evelyn Adams Ivey, sons Bill Jr. (Debbie) and Fred, daughter Vicki (Todd), two granddaughters Heather (John) and Kelly, sister Barbara Reed, sister-in-law Carolyn Adams, three nephews and one niece. Born July 26, 1927 in St. Paul, Bill joined the Navy at 17 to fight WWII, serving in both the Atlantic and Pacific theaters. He later served in the Army during the Korean War, and remained in the Army Reserves as he pursued a highly successful career as a program manager at Sperry and Unisys. A loving husband, father and Papa, he is remembered as an honest and direct mentor, teammate and friend. Services will be at at 11:30 AM on Monday, June 17th at Wulff-Godbout Funeral Home, 560 W. 7th St., St. Paul with interment at Ft. Snelling National Cemetery immediately following. In lieu of flowers the family prefers donations to Homes For Our Troops, www.hfotusa.org. Wulff Godbout Funeral Home 651-224-4868 www.wulffgodboutfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on June 9, 2019