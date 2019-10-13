Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for William WALKER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William D. "Bill" WALKER

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William D. "Bill" WALKER Obituary
Age 78, of Elk River Passed away on September 26, 2019 He is survived by wife, Karolyn L. (Engen) Walker; son, James L. Walker; grandson, William G.R. Walker; siblings, Franklin Walker and June Macki; with special thanks to Debbie (Doug) Maclean, LouAnn (Hugh) O'Brian, Jeff (Wendi) Maki; and other friends, relatives and neighbors. A memorial service will be on Wednesday, October 16 at the Elk River Lutheran Church, 729 Main Street – Elk River, at 1:00pm with a visitation one hour prior. 763.441.1212
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.