Age 78, of Elk River Passed away on September 26, 2019 He is survived by wife, Karolyn L. (Engen) Walker; son, James L. Walker; grandson, William G.R. Walker; siblings, Franklin Walker and June Macki; with special thanks to Debbie (Doug) Maclean, LouAnn (Hugh) O'Brian, Jeff (Wendi) Maki; and other friends, relatives and neighbors. A memorial service will be on Wednesday, October 16 at the Elk River Lutheran Church, 729 Main Street – Elk River, at 1:00pm with a visitation one hour prior. 763.441.1212
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 13, 2019