Age 86 of Woodbury Passed away on August 29, 2019 Preceded in death by parents, William and Erma and sister-in-law Ann. Survived by wife of 62 years, Mary Ellen "Miki"; children, Reggie Bonenfant (Tami), Shelley Lawrence (Keith), Brad, Catherine (Peter Hafiz), John (Kim), Stacey Rustad (Tom); many grandchildren and siblings Faylene, Roger, Dexter (Toni), Karen (John), Brian. Bill grew up on the west side of St. Paul. He served in the Army 82nd Airborne. Bill married Miki on May 18, 1957. He owned several shoe stores until his retirement in 2000. He was an avid golfer, enjoyed gardening, but his most important days were spent with his wife and family - never missing Sunday Funday. Visitation September 4, Wednesday, 4-7PM at O'Halloran and Murphy Funeral Homes, 8700 Valley Creek Road, Woodbury. Mass of Christian Burial, September 5, Thursday 11AM (Visitation 10AM) at Guardian Angels, 8260 4th Street North, Oakdale. Interment at Guardian Angels Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Guardian Angels Catholic Church - Food Shelf Gardens. 651-702-0301
Published in Pioneer Press on Sept. 1, 2019