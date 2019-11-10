Home

Klecatsky & Sons Southern Chapel
414 Marie Avenue
South St. Paul, MN 55075-2036
651-451-1551
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Klecatsky & Sons Southern Chapel
414 Marie Avenue
South St. Paul, MN 55075-2036
William Daniel "Billy" MANTHE

Age 37 Of Inver Grove Heights Passed away suddenly and unexpectedly on November 3, 2019. Survived by his loving wife and best friend, Sharon Manthe (Root); mother, Rose Manthe (Kessler); sisters, Robyn (Jamie) Aiken and Ingrid (Jay) Irby; and in-laws, Mona and Steve Root, and Becky (Mike) Harhaj; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nephews, nieces, neighbors, friends and coworkers. Preceded in death by his father, William F. Manthe. Visitation services will be held on Friday, November 15th from 4pm-8pm at Klecatsky & Sons Southern Chapel, 414 Marie Avenue, SSP. Sharing and stories at 5:30pm. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the family. Special love and thanks to all. 651-451-1551
Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 10, 2019
