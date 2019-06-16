|
|
Age 76 of Ft. Myers Beach, FL Formerly of Lake Vermillion, MN Passed away peacefully at home on May 24, 2019. Vietnam marine fighter pilot and retired Northwest Airlines 747 Captain. Preceded in death by wife, Chrys. Survived by son, Jon Ray; and sister, Gael Henneberry. Service Monday, July 8, 1:30PM at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. Meet at 1:15PM at Cemetery, Assembly Area 4. Reception to follow at Everett McClay VFW, 311 W. 84th St. Bloomington, MN 55420.
Published in Pioneer Press on June 16, 2019