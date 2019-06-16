|
February 8, 1932 – June 6, 2019 Bill Clarin passed in peace on June 6, 2019. He was born February 8, 1932 to William and Constance Clarin in Faribault, MN. He lived in Los Angeles, CA for many years. In 2010 he moved back to Minnesota to be closer to family. He fought in the Korean War and was awarded a Purple Heart while serving for the U.S. Army. His passions were his children, movies, reading, gambling and telling jokes. He loved to make people laugh. He is survived by children, Bob Hogseth, Mary Ann Hobbins (Glenn), Jim Clarin (Julie), Laurie Wright (Bill), Sue Clarin (Mike), 10 grandchil-dren and 10 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and his two brothers, Norman and James. Funeral Services for Bill will be at 11:00am at Fort Snelling National Cemetery, Minneapolis, MN on June 20, 2019 with Rev. Steven Larson officiating. Celebration of life and luncheon to follow. Please contact [email protected] for details.
Published in Pioneer Press on June 16, 2019