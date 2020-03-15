Home

Age 90 of Stillwater Passed away on February 17, 2020. Bill was preceded in death by his wife Mary, son Steven, and sisters Rita Fest and Ardis Turnbull. He is survived by his brother Tom (Linda) Bickner; children William, Robert, John, Kenneth (Robyn), Patricia and Edward Bickner, and Carole (Todd) Sauers; and grandchildren Aaron, Merit (Kathy), Faith, Virginia, Iris, Guthrie, Rayna, Ryan and Riley. Before retirement Bill served as Executive Secretary for the Minnesota State Board of Electricity. He loved sailing and was for many years a member of the Apostle Islands Yacht Club. Interment at a later date. 651-439-5511
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 15, 2020
