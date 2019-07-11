Home

Washburn McReavy Funeral Chapels Edina Chapel
5000 West 50th Street (at Highway 100)
Edina, MN 55436
(952) 920-3996
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
1:00 PM
Washburn McReavy Funeral Chapels Edina Chapel
5000 West 50th Street (at Highway 100)
Edina, MN 55436
Memorial service
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
2:00 PM
William E. "Bill" COSGROVE


1939 - 2019
William E. "Bill" COSGROVE Obituary
Books, tennis courts and origami paper everywhere lost a dear friend in Bill, 80, who died Friday, July 5. Bill was born January 29, 1939, and raised in South St. Paul, MN. In 1970, Bill began a 36-year career at North Dakota State University in Fargo, ND, as a Professor of English, specializing in realistic and modern American literature, Black literature, William Faulkner and Mark Twain. He earned his Ph.D. in 1972 from the University of Iowa. He was a passionate and captivating professor, beloved by his students, many of whom maintained contact with him over the years. Bill was an active member of the Fargo community for over 40 years. His commentaries and reviews of Little Country Theater and Fargo-Moorhead Community Theater plays were featured regularly on KDSU-FM92 and in the High Plains Reader. He was a long-time Mark Twain impersonator in his original one-man show "An Evening with Mark Twain: The Trouble Begins at Eight." After his retirement in 2006, Bill and his wife, Peggy, moved to the Minneapolis area to be closer to family. Bill continued his love of teaching by conducting origami workshops for youth as "Professor Origami." He published his memoir Sligo Town to South Saint Paul in 2016, followed by two books, May the Road Rise to Meet You and Imagining Magic. Bill was a dedicated father and grandfather, lifelong reader, writer and learner, year-round bicyclist, nationally ranked tennis player, avid tomato grower and origami-maker, and insistent do-it-yourselfer and fixer-upper. He is preceded in death by his parents and two sisters, and survived by his wife of 53 years, Peggy; daughters Courtney (Jim) Reed, Shannon (Eric) Cosgrove-Rucker and Cristin Cosgrove; grandchildren Fiona, Ebenezer, Bright, Kate, Marcus and Julia; and many other relatives. Visitation is Saturday 1 PM at Washburn-McReavy, 5000 W. 50th & Hwy. 100, Edina, MN, followed by Memorial 2 PM and reception. Funeral home (952)920-3996. No flowers please. Donations may be made to the Bill Cosgrove TennisWorks Scholarship Fund at the Fred Wells Tennis & Education Center to engage under-represented youth in the sport of tennis: www.fwtec.org/donations or 100 Federal Drive, St Paul, MN 55111.
Published in Pioneer Press on July 11, 2019
