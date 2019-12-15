|
|
Age 69 Of White Bear Lake Preceded in death by his parents, William and Mabel. Survived by loving wife, Jessica; sons, Albert (Christina), Scott (Renee), Billy (Jody); proud grandfather to Brandon and Charlotte, Quinn, Talon, Piper and Chase; sister, Mary (Ken) French; brothers, Ed (Sherry), Dan; many nieces, nephews and friends. Bill loved being with family, watching wrestling, cheering on his grandchildren in sports and being outdoors. Funeral Service 11:00 AM Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at Redeemer Lutheran Church, 3770 Bellaire Ave., WBL, with visitation at 10:00 AM at Church. Interment Evergreen Memorial Gardens.
Published in Pioneer Press on Dec. 15, 2019