Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
Redeemer Lutheran Church,
3770 Bellaire Ave
White Bear Lake, MN
Funeral service
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Redeemer Lutheran Church,
3770 Bellaire Ave
White Bear Lake, MN
William E. "Big Bill" CROWTHER Obituary
Age 69 Of White Bear Lake Preceded in death by his parents, William and Mabel. Survived by loving wife, Jessica; sons, Albert (Christina), Scott (Renee), Billy (Jody); proud grandfather to Brandon and Charlotte, Quinn, Talon, Piper and Chase; sister, Mary (Ken) French; brothers, Ed (Sherry), Dan; many nieces, nephews and friends. Bill loved being with family, watching wrestling, cheering on his grandchildren in sports and being outdoors. Funeral Service 11:00 AM Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at Redeemer Lutheran Church, 3770 Bellaire Ave., WBL, with visitation at 10:00 AM at Church. Interment Evergreen Memorial Gardens.
Published in Pioneer Press on Dec. 15, 2019
