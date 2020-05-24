May 31st, 1930 — May 13th, 2020 Age 89 of St. Paul Passed away from Covid-19, just days before his 90th Birthday. Preceded in death by parents Julius & Regina, brothers Don & Len & son in law, Reg Giacomini. Survived by his loving wife (Hon) of 68 years Edna, sons Bruce & Billy, daughter Barb Giacomini, grandchildren Gina (Dan) Kamben, Nick (Missy) Giacomini, Neal (Natalie) Giacomini, Cassie Ganzer (Aaron), great-grandchildren Alex Schendel, Lila, Violet & Soren Kamben, Isabella, Jordan, Sophia & Mara Giacomini, siblings Janet (Bill) Schmitt, Gene Ganzer (Michele). Also many nieces, nephews & friends. Bill was in the Navy and served during the Korean War. He retired after 42 years in the tape division at 3M. An American Legion member at post 474, he was also a lifetime member and Commander of the VFW Post 3877. Bill was known as a gentle fun man who's needs were simple. His love for his family and home, being Pampa to his grandchildren, fishing, cabin, Vikings & beer. From his Hon, "You're the first, you're the last, my everything." A celebration of Bill's Life will be held at a later date.









