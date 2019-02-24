Home

Wulff Funeral Home
1485 White Bear Ave
St Paul, MN 55106
(651) 776-1555
William HAWES
Memorial Gathering
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Age 80, of St. Paul, passed away peacefully on Friday, February 15, 2019. Bill was proud of his 39 year career at West Publishing. Bill was a long-time member of Moose Lodge 1088. Preceded in death by his loving wife, Mary; parents, William and Marjorie Hawes; siblings, Eugene, Marion Maynard, and Judith Milton. Bill is survived by his sons, Steven (Janelle) and Greg Hawes, sister, Carol (Brian) Maki; other relatives and friends whom will miss him dearly. Gathering of Friends & Family Thursday, February 28th 3-6 PM at Wulff Funeral Home 1485 White Bear Ave, St. Paul. Wulff 651-776-1555 www.WulffFuneralHome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 24, 2019
