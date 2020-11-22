Age 78 of Minneapolis Died on November 14, 2020 Preceded in death by parents, Flora & Kenneth Martin. He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Patricia; children, Lauren (Rick Hellebrand), Michelle, Christopher (Allisyn), and Emily (Scott) McPherson; 6 grandchildren, Griffin, Eva, Oliver, Georgia, Adeline, and Theo. He was blessed to have his family at his bedside when he passed. Funeral Service 10:00 a.m. Monday, November 23, 2020. A zoom link to live stream his service is available on Gill Brothers website. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to the American Civil Liberties Union – MN. (https://www.aclu-mn.org/en
