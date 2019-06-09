|
|
Age 88, of St. Paul Died June 7, 2019 William served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War. He was a long-time postal worker. He was inducted into the Fastpitch Softball Hall of Fame. Preceded in death by wife, Joyce and daughter, Jane. Survived by children, Scott, David, Amy (Tim) Walker, Otto (Cindy) and Barton (Cheryl); many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Sisters, Joyce Dalton, Lois Kealy, Carol Chute and Sharon Larson. Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM Thursday, June 13 at the CHURCH OF THE ASSUMPTION, 51 W. 7th Street, St. Paul. Interment Fort Snelling National Cemetery. Visitation at Willwerscheid Funeral Home, 1167 Grand Ave., St. Paul 4-8 PM Wednesday and at church 1 hour prior to Mass.
Published in Pioneer Press on June 9, 2019