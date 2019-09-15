|
Age 89 of West St. Paul On September 10th, 2019 William White left this earth to join his wife and many other family and friends who left before him. "Bill" was loved by his many siblings, children, grandchildren, great grandchildren and friends. He was known for his kind and generous heart. Thank you to all the staff that cared whole heartedly for him at Eagan Pointe senior living memory care and BrightOn hospice. We are asking for all memorials to go to Private family burial at Acacia Park Cemetery. 651-457-6200
Published in Pioneer Press on Sept. 15, 2019