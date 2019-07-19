|
|
was born in St. Paul on November 20, 1921. He attended Central High School and then vocational school where he graduated with a tool and die apprenticeship. He proudly served as a flight instructor during the second World War. He worked as a mechanical engineer for Brown & Bigelow then 3M Company where he had numerous patented inventions. His spirit was released from his 97 year old body on May 29th, 2019. He is reunited above with his wife of 66 years, Donna Washburn. Together they raised 3 children, Mary Edwards, Mark (Cheryl) Edwards and Paula (Gary) Rabens. They have 4 grand children and 3 great-grand children. Everyone knew Bill for his jokes, love of dancing and ability to build or fix anything. He was loved by all who had the opportunity to make his acquaintance. Instead of memorials, the family would ask that you do an unexpected or unsolicited act of kindness for someone less fortunate than you in Bill's memory.
Published in Pioneer Press from July 19 to July 21, 2019