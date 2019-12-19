|
|
Age 86 Of West St. Paul Passed away on December 17, 2019. Preceded by wife, Vera. Survived by cousins, nephews and friends. Bill was a lifelong writer and managing editor of the St. Paul Dispatch. Upon his retirement, Bill wrote poetry, short stories and published a book about living with grief called, "Alone". Bill grew up a lifelong Catholic; he volunteered much of his time to the church and many different Catholic organizations. A special thank you to Karen Garrels and Mary Ellen Storms for their care, compassion and friendship. Mass of Christian Burial 12 Noon, Friday, Dec. 20th at the Church of St. Joseph, 1154 Seminole Ave. at Butler St., WSP. Visitation 1hr prior to the service at church. Interment at Resurrection Cemetery. Memorials to St. Joseph's Catholic Church or Donor's choice. 651-457-6200
Published in Pioneer Press on Dec. 19, 2019