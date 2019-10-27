|
Age 76, of Afton Passed away on Friday, October 18, 2019. Bill was born and raised on Long Island, New York by Walter & Edna Dickes. Their two children, Walter and William, made for an all American family. In 1969, by circumstance and good fortune, he moved to St. Paul, Minnesota. Aside from two years of Naval service, he never left. Here he met Erick Y. Hakanson, and began, what for Bill would become, a long association with St. Paul-Ramsey Hospital. He also met Janice M. Campbell – his beacon. They were married in 1974 and are forever best friends, confidants, and lovers. They have two great kids, Amy and Andy, and had two favorite puppies, Fritz and Eli. They made a happy family. Bill was grateful to have long time friends. They shared many good and occasional difficult times. These friendships were uncomplicated, without agenda, and revered. He did not take pictures, did not have a smart phone, and his flip phone was mostly lost at home. He lived in the moment without distraction. Bill regularly chose to rely on and tend his own counsel and was at ease in space and opinion. Being in Minnesota was the critical piece. He was home. It allowed the other pieces to fall in place and complete the odyssey. He came to understand what it is to be "the luckiest man on the face of the earth". A Celebration of Life service will be held at Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church, Afton, MN on November 1, 2019 at 11AM. Lunch and more story-telling to follow. Memorials preferred to Shepherd of the Valley, Afton, MN.
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 27, 2019