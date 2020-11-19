1/
William F. "Bill" HAYES
Age 60 Died suddenly on November 13, 2020 Preceded in death by parents, James Leo Hayes and Ruth L. Hayes; brother, James. Survived by wife of 33 years, Cynthia "Cindi" Hayes (nee Private); siblings, Catherine (Rick) Murphy, Kenneth (Maureen), Elizabeth, Edward, and John; nieces and nephews, Kristin, Griffin (Tasha), Sydney (Jan), Emmet, Rebecca, Ryan, Bridget, James, Leo and many close friends. Rest in peace & paradise, to our dear Bill. I will always remember his quick wit, his big warm hugs, his love of the outdoors, ice fishing, dogs, and especially his family. He was a man full of life and fond memories. May his memory live on in all of us...strong and bright, just like he was and always will be. Private family service will be held at The Church of St. Jerome Catholic Church followed by an interment at Resurrection Cemetery. MUELLER-BIES 651-487-2550





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mueller-Bies Funeral Home
2130 N. Dale St.
Roseville, MN 55113
(651) 487-2550
