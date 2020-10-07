1/1
William F. "Bill" LYNCH Jr.
Age 53, of St. Paul Died very unexpectantly celebrating with his family on October 3, 2020. Preceded in death by his parents William and Marilyn. Survived by his wife of 27 years, Mary McGuire Lynch; children Henry, Grace, and Louie; siblings Pat (Noreen), Tom (Linda), Jim (Cindy), and Amy (Jim) Gordon. Visitation 2-5 PM Friday at Willwerscheid Funeral Home, 1167 Grand Avenue, St. Paul, 651-228-1000. Memorial Mass of Christian Burial 5:30 PM Friday at The Church of the Holy Spirit, Randolph at Albert, St. Paul. Bill was a husband, uncle, and friend to everyone he met. He had a smile that would light up the room and he could make everyone feel special. He loved taking photos of family and friends. Memorials preferred to donor's choice.





Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
9
Visitation
02:00 - 05:00 PM
Willwerscheid Funeral Home
OCT
9
Mass of Christian Burial
05:30 PM
The Church of the Holy Spirit
Funeral services provided by
Willwerscheid Funeral Home
1167 Grand Ave
St. Paul, MN 55105
(651) 228-1006
