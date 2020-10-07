Age 53, of St. Paul Died very unexpectantly celebrating with his family on October 3, 2020. Preceded in death by his parents William and Marilyn. Survived by his wife of 27 years, Mary McGuire Lynch; children Henry, Grace, and Louie; siblings Pat (Noreen), Tom (Linda), Jim (Cindy), and Amy (Jim) Gordon. Visitation 2-5 PM Friday at Willwerscheid Funeral Home, 1167 Grand Avenue, St. Paul, 651-228-1000. Memorial Mass of Christian Burial 5:30 PM Friday at The Church of the Holy Spirit, Randolph at Albert, St. Paul. Bill was a husband, uncle, and friend to everyone he met. He had a smile that would light up the room and he could make everyone feel special. He loved taking photos of family and friends. Memorials preferred to donor's choice.