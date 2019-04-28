|
|
Age 67 Of North St. Paul Preceded in death by parents, Lawrence & Marcella; and sisters, Debora Themmes & Linda Nadeau. Survived by son, Jacob; siblings, Pamela (Brian) Connolly, Laura (Marlin) Olson & Lawrence (Shawn) Themmes; and many nieces and nephews. Time of Gathering Thursday (May 2, 2019) 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM at SANDBERG FUNERAL HOME, 2593 E. 7th Ave., North St. Paul with Prayer Service at 2:30 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred. 651-777-2600 sandbergfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 28, 2019