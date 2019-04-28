Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sandberg Funeral Home
2593 7th Avenue East
St. Paul, MN 55109-3011
(651) 777-2600
Memorial Gathering
Thursday, May 2, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Sandberg Funeral Home
2593 7th Avenue East
St. Paul, MN 55109-3011
View Map
Prayer Service
Thursday, May 2, 2019
2:30 PM
Sandberg Funeral Home
2593 7th Avenue East
St. Paul, MN 55109-3011
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for William THEMMES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William F. THEMMES

Obituary Condolences Flowers

William F. THEMMES Obituary
Age 67 Of North St. Paul Preceded in death by parents, Lawrence & Marcella; and sisters, Debora Themmes & Linda Nadeau. Survived by son, Jacob; siblings, Pamela (Brian) Connolly, Laura (Marlin) Olson & Lawrence (Shawn) Themmes; and many nieces and nephews. Time of Gathering Thursday (May 2, 2019) 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM at SANDBERG FUNERAL HOME, 2593 E. 7th Ave., North St. Paul with Prayer Service at 2:30 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred. 651-777-2600 sandbergfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sandberg Funeral Home
Download Now