Age 89 Passed away on September 22, 2020. Preceded in death by wife, Dorothy. Survived by children, Patrick (Susan), Stephen; grandchildren, Kevin (Sharon), Kathleen Doerer (Michael); great grandchildren, Lily, Alex, Mark, Jack and Emma. Avid RV traveler, model trains enthusiast, enjoyed square dancing, and spending winters in Las Vegas. Thank you to the caring staff of both the Stonecrest memory care and hospice. Private Mass of Christian Burial at Transfiguration Catholic Church. Interment, Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials preferred to the American Heart Association
.