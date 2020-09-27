1/1
William F. WEBER
Age 89 Passed away on September 22, 2020. Preceded in death by wife, Dorothy. Survived by children, Patrick (Susan), Stephen; grandchildren, Kevin (Sharon), Kathleen Doerer (Michael); great grandchildren, Lily, Alex, Mark, Jack and Emma. Avid RV traveler, model trains enthusiast, enjoyed square dancing, and spending winters in Las Vegas. Thank you to the caring staff of both the Stonecrest memory care and hospice. Private Mass of Christian Burial at Transfiguration Catholic Church. Interment, Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials preferred to the American Heart Association.





Published in Pioneer Press on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
