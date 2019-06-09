|
|
Age 73, May 23, 1945 ~ March 8, 2019 Passed away peacefully in his home in Mesa, AZ surrounded by family. Survived by his wife Gloria Jean Fisher; his daughters, Shannon (Ed Dahl) Fisher and Brenda (Tracy) Lee; his sisters, Joyce (Fred) Koke and Janice (Jerry) Anderson; his brothers, Randy Fisher and Roy (LeAnn) Fisher, and many nieces & nephews. Preceded in death by his parents, Earl and Myrna and sister Jean. After high school he joined the USAF and served during the Vietnam War. Red was deeply involved in both the American Legion and VFW. Visitation/Service-June 14th 2019 at Grace Lutheran Church 1730 Old Hudson Rd. St. Paul, MN 10:00am to 11:30am. Fort Snelling National Cemetery Committal – Service Area #4 12:30pm. Luncheon N. St. Paul American Legion 2678 E 7th Ave. N. St Paul, MN 55109 from 2-4pm.
Published in Pioneer Press on June 9, 2019