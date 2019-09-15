Home

More Obituaries for William MANTHE
William Frank (Bill) MANTHE

William Frank (Bill) MANTHE Obituary
Age 76, of Inver Grove Heights Passed away at home on September 8th, his birthday, after a long battle of lung cancer and declining health. Survived by his devoted and loving wife Rose (nee Kessler); children Robyn (Jamie) Aiken, Ingrid (Jay) Irby, Billy (Sharon) Manthe. Grandchildren Sam Aiken, Ellen Aiken and Savannah Irby. Sisters Bonnie Westen and Paula Erickson. Mother-in-law Elaine Kessler and many brothers- and sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews, including nephew Judd Erickson with whom Bill had a very close and special relationship. Preceded in death by parents William C. and Dorothy (Strong) Manthe. Father-in-law Rudolph F. Kessler. A celebration of life will be held on September 20th at 3:00pm with memorial program at 4:00pm at Kaposia Park Pavilion in South St. Paul followed by a campfire. Suggested casual attire of flannel shirt and jeans. In lieu of wild flowers donations can be made to Future Forest Fund; DNR – Forestry Division, 500 Lafayette Road, St. Paul, MN 55115. Special love and thanks to the HealthEast Hospice team. Cremation services by Crescent Tide.
Published in Pioneer Press on Sept. 15, 2019
