William Frank "Bill" SUMEY
Attn: IBEW Local Union 110 Age 81, of Stillwater Passed away in his home of 52 years, surrounded by family on April 21, 2020 after a courageous battle with leukemia. Bill is preceded in death by his parents, Theron and Alvina; sisters, Darlene Becker and Bernice Corrin. He is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Colleen; children, William, Elizabeth A. (Brian) Stueve, Carrie (Darrell) Richards; grandchildren, Emily Sumey, Anachie, Macreena and Elizabeth R. Stueve, Hannah and Thomas Richards; sisters, Betty Johnson, Margie Smith; many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. Private Family Service. A public Celebration of Bill's life will be announced at a later date. Memorials preferred to the American Red Cross.

Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 26, 2020.
