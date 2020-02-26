|
|
Age 93, of Minneapolis Passed away peacefully, surrounded by family on February 23, 2020. Preceded in death by wife, Frances (Tinucci); parents, Leo & Anne; sisters, Mary Theresa Healy & Patricia Misgen; bothers-in-law Donald Misgen, John Healy & Robert Tinucci. Survived by nieces and nephews, Terri Schultz, Donald Jr., Michael (Jennifer) & Shaune Misgen, Patty Healy Janssen, Kathleen Twistol, William (Jill) Healy, Mary Jo (David) Phillips, Michael (Liz), Steven (Darlene), Paul (Janelle) and Tom (Becky) Tinucci; brother-in-law Eugene (Barbara) Tinucci; family friend, Nancy Goalin; also many great and great-great nieces and nephews. Bill served in the US Army. He worked as a commercial artist and at Hardware Hank and later operated a picture framing business. He and his wife Fran enjoyed dancing and her Italian cooking. Mass of Christian Burial 11 am Thursday, February 27th at The Church of Saint John Vianney,840 19th Avenue North, South St. Paul. Visitation 10-11 am prior to Mass. Interment Resurrection Cemetery, Mendota Heights. Memorials preferred to St. John Vianney Church or donor's choice. www.robertsfuneralandcremation.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 26, 2020