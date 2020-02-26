Home

POWERED BY

Services
Roberts Funeral Home
8108 Barbara Ave
Inver Grove Heights, MN 55077
(651) 455-2035
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Church of Saint John Vianney
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
11:00 AM
Church of Saint John Vianney
,840 19th Avenue North
South St. Paul, MN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for William BELFORD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William G. "Bill" BELFORD

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William G. "Bill" BELFORD Obituary
Age 93, of Minneapolis Passed away peacefully, surrounded by family on February 23, 2020. Preceded in death by wife, Frances (Tinucci); parents, Leo & Anne; sisters, Mary Theresa Healy & Patricia Misgen; bothers-in-law Donald Misgen, John Healy & Robert Tinucci. Survived by nieces and nephews, Terri Schultz, Donald Jr., Michael (Jennifer) & Shaune Misgen, Patty Healy Janssen, Kathleen Twistol, William (Jill) Healy, Mary Jo (David) Phillips, Michael (Liz), Steven (Darlene), Paul (Janelle) and Tom (Becky) Tinucci; brother-in-law Eugene (Barbara) Tinucci; family friend, Nancy Goalin; also many great and great-great nieces and nephews. Bill served in the US Army. He worked as a commercial artist and at Hardware Hank and later operated a picture framing business. He and his wife Fran enjoyed dancing and her Italian cooking. Mass of Christian Burial 11 am Thursday, February 27th at The Church of Saint John Vianney,840 19th Avenue North, South St. Paul. Visitation 10-11 am prior to Mass. Interment Resurrection Cemetery, Mendota Heights. Memorials preferred to St. John Vianney Church or donor's choice. www.robertsfuneralandcremation.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Roberts Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -