Age 66 Passed on Sept. 13th, 2020 due to complication from a stroke. Preceded in death by parents Anthony (Tony) and Janet. Survived by cousins too numerous to list. His outgoing cheerful manner will be missed by family and the many friends he made throughout the years. He was active in ski jumping, radio, auto sales, scuba diving and retail to name a few of his varied activities/jobs. Very well-known and liked in the Bald Eagle Lake area where he lived for many years. Informal interment at Oakland Cemetery, 927 Jackson St., St Paul 55117 on Thursday, 9/24 at 2 PM. All are welcome.









